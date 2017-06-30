Conway-area residents question offici...

Conway-area residents question officials' lack of attention to crime after string of shootings

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jul 2 Read more: Post and Courier

Community activists in Horry County say they're frustrated recent shootings in the Conway area that left two people dead have garnered nowhere near the attention as the violence that occurred 15 miles east on Myrtle Beach's Ocean Boulevard. After watching Gov. Henry McMaster pledge "a lot more boots on the ground " during a visit to the seaside tourist town last month, area residents say they believe the difference in reaction is all about Myrtle Beach being a cash cow for the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ocean blvd shooting 3 hr candy 38
News 1 drowns, 1 missing in rip currents south of My... (Jul '09) Mon Joe T 25
brown boy dog food (Mar '15) Sun LocalPoPo 29
Jonathan Harbor HOA? (Oct '15) Jun 30 Ben 3
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Jun 30 Not-so-nice-am-i 13
two girls fall from hotel Jun 29 Sweetthang 10
Travis Dean. Heroin Help Needed Jun 29 junkiescum 1
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Weather Statement for Horry County was issued at July 05 at 6:47PM EDT

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,303 • Total comments across all topics: 282,259,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC