Conway-area residents question officials' lack of attention to crime after string of shootings
Community activists in Horry County say they're frustrated recent shootings in the Conway area that left two people dead have garnered nowhere near the attention as the violence that occurred 15 miles east on Myrtle Beach's Ocean Boulevard. After watching Gov. Henry McMaster pledge "a lot more boots on the ground " during a visit to the seaside tourist town last month, area residents say they believe the difference in reaction is all about Myrtle Beach being a cash cow for the state.
