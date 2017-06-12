Woman injured in Conway shooting
Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 10:50 p.m. When police arrived to the scene, they found a female gunshot victim, who was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment, a release from Sgt. Darren Alston with Conway police states.
