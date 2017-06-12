Whittemore High alumni celebrate school's legacy, honor teachers at event
Though it's been nearly 50 years since Whittemore High School existed, its former students remain avid about keeping their fond memories alive. An event hosted by the Whittemore High School Alumni Association titled "Celebrating our Heritage" Saturday prove that those memories and the school's legacy still live on.
