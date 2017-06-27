Two unrelated shootings in 10 days riddles same Conway-area street
Another shooting was reported at a home on Beau Street in the Conway area, which was the site of a deadly shooting earlier this month, which was similar, yet unrelated, police said. The most recent shooting happened over the weekend, and no one was harmed during this incident, according to an Horry County police report.
