Trial date set for one suspect in deadly 2015 Sunhouse robberies
CONWAY, SC A trial date has been scheduled in the death penalty case of one of the suspects charged in connection with the shooting deaths of two Sunhouse convenience clerks in 2015. According to a scheduling order filed May 10, jury selection in the trial of Jerome Jenkins Jr., 23, of Loris, is scheduled to start the week of Jan. 29, 2018 at the Horry County Government and Justice Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|Jun 13
|Mbviz
|27
|Resort Help, Please!
|Jun 13
|ANAN96
|1
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Jun 12
|Horny
|50
|Mental health care
|Jun 9
|Newby
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Jun 8
|gonzo
|10
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 8
|Mario Mora
|62
|Four people charged in 2008 Loris murder (Apr '11)
|Jun 8
|Good friend
|144
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC