Trial date set for one suspect in deadly 2015 Sunhouse robberies

CONWAY, SC A trial date has been scheduled in the death penalty case of one of the suspects charged in connection with the shooting deaths of two Sunhouse convenience clerks in 2015. According to a scheduling order filed May 10, jury selection in the trial of Jerome Jenkins Jr., 23, of Loris, is scheduled to start the week of Jan. 29, 2018 at the Horry County Government and Justice Center.

