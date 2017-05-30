Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on June 4

A woman competes last year,putting her strength and enduranceto work, in the The Native Sons "Salt Games." The fifth annual games, again benefiting the Surf Dreams Foundation , will conclude 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place, on Myrtle Beach's Ocean Boulevard, and on the beach, between Eighth and Ninth avenues North.

