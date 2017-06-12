Suspects in 2013 Malinowski killing due back in court on separate cases

CONWAY, SC The suspects charged with the 2013 kidnapping and murder of Zachary Malinowski are both scheduled to appear in court later this month for bond reduction hearings in two separate cases. According to listings for the Horry County Circuit Court, Christopher Brown is due in court on June 28. He is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

