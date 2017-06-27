Suspect named in Conway taxi cab driv...

Suspect named in Conway taxi cab driver murder

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Horry County police released the name and photo of a suspect they are searching for in connection with the murder of a 66-year-old man who was shot to death while driving a taxi on Monday. Police said on their Facebook page they are looking for Marion Javon Campbell in connection of the murder of Dennis Mantel of the Myrtle Beach area, who was shot in his taxi near the intersection of Juniper Bay Road and Dunn Short Cut Road early Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ocean blvd shooting 18 hr Beach Patrol 34
people from ohio (Sep '16) Tue Big B 19
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Tue Big B 12
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) Jun 23 Moose Knuckle 39
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) Jun 20 Luther 63
Resort Help, Please! Jun 19 Ohioan 3
brown boy dog food (Mar '15) Jun 13 Mbviz 27
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,583 • Total comments across all topics: 282,100,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC