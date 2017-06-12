Surveillance footage shows incident between Conway High football coach, student
CONWAY, SC Surveillance footage obtained Wednesday by WMBF News shows a confrontation that reportedly took place at Conway High School last month between the head football coach and a student. Coach Chuck Jordan, who also serves as an administrative assistant, was placed on paid administrative leave, and a student was also disciplined following the May 26 incident, Horry County Schools spokesperson Teal Britton previously said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|Tue
|Mbviz
|27
|Resort Help, Please!
|Tue
|ANAN96
|1
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Jun 12
|Horny
|50
|Mental health care
|Jun 9
|Newby
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Jun 8
|gonzo
|10
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 8
|Mario Mora
|62
|Four people charged in 2008 Loris murder (Apr '11)
|Jun 8
|Good friend
|144
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC