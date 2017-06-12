Surveillance footage shows incident b...

Surveillance footage shows incident between Conway High football coach, student

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

CONWAY, SC Surveillance footage obtained Wednesday by WMBF News shows a confrontation that reportedly took place at Conway High School last month between the head football coach and a student. Coach Chuck Jordan, who also serves as an administrative assistant, was placed on paid administrative leave, and a student was also disciplined following the May 26 incident, Horry County Schools spokesperson Teal Britton previously said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
brown boy dog food (Mar '15) Tue Mbviz 27
Resort Help, Please! Tue ANAN96 1
gay teens (Jun '13) Jun 12 Horny 50
Mental health care Jun 9 Newby 1
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Jun 8 gonzo 10
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) Jun 8 Mario Mora 62
News Four people charged in 2008 Loris murder (Apr '11) Jun 8 Good friend 144
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,201 • Total comments across all topics: 281,768,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC