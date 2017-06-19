Study shows CCU's total economic impa...

Study shows CCU's total economic impact in 2016 exceeded $560 million

CONWAY, SC Coastal Carolina University had a total economic impact of $565.8 million in 2016, which equates to $1.5 million per day, according to a new study. That study, produced by CCU's Grant Center for Real Estate and Economic Development, shows the university's economic impact on the state has increased 12 percent during the past four years.

