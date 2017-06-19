Socastee High JROTC colonel charged with inappropriate contact with student
A Socastee High School JROTC colonel has been charged with inappropriate contact with a student, according to an Horry County police report and online records. According to the report, an 18-year-old female student told police that within the past few weeks Kiracofe, who she had regarded previously as a father figure, had inappropriately touched her, which included touching and rubbing parts of her body as well as hugging and kissing her without her consent.
