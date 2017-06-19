Socastee High JROTC colonel charged with inappropriate contact with student

A Socastee High School JROTC colonel has been charged with inappropriate contact with a student, according to an Horry County police report and online records. According to the report, an 18-year-old female student told police that within the past few weeks Kiracofe, who she had regarded previously as a father figure, had inappropriately touched her, which included touching and rubbing parts of her body as well as hugging and kissing her without her consent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Horry Independent.