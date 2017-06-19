Sheriff: Boyfriend kidnaps, carves girlfriend
A Jones County man has been charged with aggravated domestic assault and kidnapping after he allegedly held his girlfriend captive for two days. The mother was alerted to the abuse when a concerned citizen called her saying the victim had run to his business after being chased by William McCoy, 33, of Ellisville, according to the sheriff.
