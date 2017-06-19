Search of Waccamaw River underway aft...

Search of Waccamaw River underway after reports of woman falling off bridge on U.S. 501

HORRY COUNTY, SC Emergency responders are conducting a search of the Waccamaw River after reports came in of a woman falling off the bridge on U.S. 501 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief John Fowler.

