Search of Waccamaw River underway after reports of woman falling off bridge on U.S. 501
HORRY COUNTY, SC Emergency responders are conducting a search of the Waccamaw River after reports came in of a woman falling off the bridge on U.S. 501 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief John Fowler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ocean blvd shooting
|4 hr
|John
|21
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Jun 20
|maisondrive
|38
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 20
|Luther
|63
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Jun 19
|Brice N Livingston
|18
|Resort Help, Please!
|Jun 19
|Ohioan
|3
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|Jun 13
|Mbviz
|27
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Jun 12
|Horny
|50
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC