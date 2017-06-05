Schools, county deadlocked over resou...

Schools, county deadlocked over resource officers

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Horry Independent

Horry County Council wants the school district to pay 90 percent of the cost for school resource officers, but school officials refuse to abide by those terms. The Horry County Board of Education on Monday asked Superintendent Rick Maxey to continue negotiating with the county to see if the district could reach an agreement that's more favorable to the district.

