Roads reopen amid deadly shooting investigation in Conway
CONWAY, SC The Horry County Police Department is investigating the death of a man in Conway Monday morning as a homicide. HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said he died in a shooting in the area of Juniper Bay and Dunn Short Cut roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ocean blvd shooting
|4 hr
|Beach Patrol
|34
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Big B
|19
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Tue
|Big B
|12
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Jun 23
|Moose Knuckle
|39
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 20
|Luther
|63
|Resort Help, Please!
|Jun 19
|Ohioan
|3
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|Jun 13
|Mbviz
|27
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC