Report names suspects caught sleeping...

Report names suspects caught sleeping next to a mobile meth lab in a car at the landing

Tuesday Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Horry County police have released the names of two suspects who were arrested on drug charges after officers found them napping in a car at Pitch Landing Sunday morning. Thirty-four-year-old Shawn David Anderson of Myrtle Beach was charged with manufacturing meth after police found a "one-pot style meth lab" next to him in the car.

