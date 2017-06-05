Report names suspects caught sleeping next to a mobile meth lab in a car at the landing
Horry County police have released the names of two suspects who were arrested on drug charges after officers found them napping in a car at Pitch Landing Sunday morning. Thirty-four-year-old Shawn David Anderson of Myrtle Beach was charged with manufacturing meth after police found a "one-pot style meth lab" next to him in the car.
