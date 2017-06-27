Police investigating deadly shooting ...

Police investigating deadly shooting in Conway

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Island Packet

Horry County police are investigating the death of a man shot and killed in Conway, according to Horry County Public Information Officer Krystal Dotson. Detectives are on scene at Juniper Bay Road, the police department said in a tweet Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ocean blvd shooting 5 hr Trump Voter 31
people from ohio (Sep '16) 8 hr Big B 19
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) 8 hr Big B 12
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) Jun 23 Moose Knuckle 39
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) Jun 20 Luther 63
Resort Help, Please! Jun 19 Ohioan 3
brown boy dog food (Mar '15) Jun 13 Mbviz 27
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,275 • Total comments across all topics: 282,067,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC