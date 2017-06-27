Police identify man wanted for murder of cab driver near Conway on Monday
HORRY COUNTY, SC The Horry County Police Department has identified the suspect wanted for the murder of a cab driver in the Conway area on Monday. HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said Monday that the taxi cab driver found with gunshot wounds in his cab in the area of Juniper Bay and Dunn Short Cut roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ocean blvd shooting
|13 hr
|Beach Patrol
|34
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Big B
|19
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Tue
|Big B
|12
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Jun 23
|Moose Knuckle
|39
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 20
|Luther
|63
|Resort Help, Please!
|Jun 19
|Ohioan
|3
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|Jun 13
|Mbviz
|27
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC