Police identify man wanted for murder...

Police identify man wanted for murder of cab driver near Conway on Monday

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

HORRY COUNTY, SC The Horry County Police Department has identified the suspect wanted for the murder of a cab driver in the Conway area on Monday. HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said Monday that the taxi cab driver found with gunshot wounds in his cab in the area of Juniper Bay and Dunn Short Cut roads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ocean blvd shooting 13 hr Beach Patrol 34
people from ohio (Sep '16) Tue Big B 19
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Tue Big B 12
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) Jun 23 Moose Knuckle 39
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) Jun 20 Luther 63
Resort Help, Please! Jun 19 Ohioan 3
brown boy dog food (Mar '15) Jun 13 Mbviz 27
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,298 • Total comments across all topics: 282,095,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC