One person injured, one detained for questioning following shooting in Socastee area
Crime scene tape is put up following a shooting Thursday evening off Rittenhouse Road in the Conway area. HORRY COUNTY, SC A person has been detained for questioning following a shooting at Plantation Apartments off Rittenhouse Road in the Socastee area Thursday night that injured one man.
