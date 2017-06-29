One person injured, one detained for ...

One person injured, one detained for questioning following shooting in Socastee area

Crime scene tape is put up following a shooting Thursday evening off Rittenhouse Road in the Conway area. HORRY COUNTY, SC A person has been detained for questioning following a shooting at Plantation Apartments off Rittenhouse Road in the Socastee area Thursday night that injured one man.

