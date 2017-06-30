NiAngel Sindab chosen as Little Miss Delta

Pictured, left to right, are Dariana Greene, Wee Miss Delta first runner-up; NiAngel Sindab, Little Miss Delta Queen; Nazhiya Richardson, Little Miss Delta first runner-up; and Serenity Brunson, Wee Miss Delta Queen. Pictured, left to right, are Dariana Greene, Wee Miss Delta first runner-up; NiAngel Sindab, Little Miss Delta Queen; Nazhiya Richardson, Little Miss Delta first runner-up; and Serenity Brunson, Wee Miss Delta Queen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Horry Independent.