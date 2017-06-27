Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 6.29
Horry County police continue to investigate a shooting that left one cab driver dead Monday morning, June 26, 2017. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and is being sought by police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ocean blvd shooting
|21 hr
|Beach Patrol
|34
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Big B
|19
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Tue
|Big B
|12
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Jun 23
|Moose Knuckle
|39
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 20
|Luther
|63
|Resort Help, Please!
|Jun 19
|Ohioan
|3
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|Jun 13
|Mbviz
|27
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC