Man injured in Conway-area shooting Thursday night

14 hrs ago

A man suffered injuries during a shooting Thursday night in the Conway area, making for the fourth shooting there this week. Horry County officers were called to the incident on Harper Road where a man with non life-threatening injuries was discovered.

