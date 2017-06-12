Man injured in Conway-area shooting Thursday night
A man suffered injuries during a shooting Thursday night in the Conway area, making for the fourth shooting there this week. Horry County officers were called to the incident on Harper Road where a man with non life-threatening injuries was discovered.
