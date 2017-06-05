Man, allegedly on LSD, arrested after...

Man, allegedly on LSD, arrested after running naked and bleeding into west Toledo road

A man was arrested for disorderly conduct on Saturday evening after he ran into traffic, naked and bleeding, in west Toledo. Video circulating on Facebook that is purportedly of the incident shows a man laying next to a police cruiser with blood covering his face and neck.

