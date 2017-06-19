Loris man sentenced to six years after being found with weapon stolen during Hurricane Matthew
A Loris man found in possession of a firearm that was stolen from a Longs gun shop during Hurricane Matthew was formally sentenced Thursday in Florence after pleading guilty to federal charges. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's District of South Carolina office, Norod Arcane McCullough, 24, received six years in prison and five years' supervised release.
