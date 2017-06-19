Horry County School votes for private...

Horry County School votes for private security in schools

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

WARNING: This video contains graphic content. A tourist caught the entire shooting on Ocean Boulevard during a Facebook live video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ocean blvd shooting 3 hr butch 12
people from ohio (Sep '16) 7 hr Brice N Livingston 18
Resort Help, Please! 10 hr Ohioan 3
brown boy dog food (Mar '15) Jun 13 Mbviz 27
gay teens (Jun '13) Jun 12 Horny 50
Mental health care Jun 9 Newby 1
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Jun 8 gonzo 10
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,804 • Total comments across all topics: 281,880,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC