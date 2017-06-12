HGTC approves new master plan for Con...

HGTC approves new master plan for Conway campus

Horry Georgetown Technical College's Area Commission recently approved a $38.3 million upgrade for its Conway campus coming over the next five years and beyond. Tuesday night the Area Commission approved a new master plan, which will add three buildings totaling 120,000-square-feet of academic space by 2024, one of which will replace five older academic "pod" buildings near U.S. 501, which total around 35,000-square-feet combined.

