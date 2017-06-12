HGTC approves new master plan for Conway campus
Horry Georgetown Technical College's Area Commission recently approved a $38.3 million upgrade for its Conway campus coming over the next five years and beyond. Tuesday night the Area Commission approved a new master plan, which will add three buildings totaling 120,000-square-feet of academic space by 2024, one of which will replace five older academic "pod" buildings near U.S. 501, which total around 35,000-square-feet combined.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|1 hr
|Mike
|16
|Resort Help, Please!
|1 hr
|Big B
|2
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|Jun 13
|Mbviz
|27
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Jun 12
|Horny
|50
|Mental health care
|Jun 9
|Newby
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Jun 8
|gonzo
|10
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 8
|Mario Mora
|62
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC