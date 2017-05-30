Emergency crews clear accident at I-2...

Emergency crews clear accident at I-26/I-526 interchange

15 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

Florence Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 25-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday night. Alex June Clemons was last seen leading her residence on Clarendon Avenue at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Just 1. She is described as 25 years old, 5-feet-6-inches tall, with blonde hair.

