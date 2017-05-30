Emergency crews clear accident at I-26/I-526 interchange
Florence Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 25-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday night. Alex June Clemons was last seen leading her residence on Clarendon Avenue at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Just 1. She is described as 25 years old, 5-feet-6-inches tall, with blonde hair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16)
|14 hr
|Anonymous
|9
|Hells angels and the local biker sheep clubs ar... (Dec '09)
|Fri
|SIN
|4
|Sharks
|Thu
|JAWS2017
|2
|Rebecca McClelland
|Thu
|RMcClelland
|53
|black bike week
|Wed
|Port1517
|2
|"They're Heeeeeeeeeer." Lock up
|Wed
|Port1517
|2
|Myrtle Beach
|Wed
|Port1517
|3
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC