Conway theater lights up summer revue | Best Bets

This photo shows "Golden Sunrise," a photograph by Joyce Lincoln, part of the annual "Surf's Up!" - in a "Found at the Beach" theme, with dozens of artworks, and Steve Carrigan on vocals and keyboards - 1-6 p.m. Sunday at the Dick Johnson Civic Center, 829 N. Pine Drive, Surfside Beach, behind town hall, across from Piggly Wiggly on U.S. 17 Business. Free admission.

