Conway police report June 29, 2017

Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a series of breakfasts to show appreciation for the dedication of area police officers this summer. On behalf of the nearly 2,800 members of Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and with the help of the Conway Chamber of Commerce, North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce and Little River Chamber of Commerce, officials want to thank the many officers who serve and protect these communities daily.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Horry Independent.