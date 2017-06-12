Conway Police looking for missing 10-...

Conway Police looking for missing 10-year-old girl

CONWAY, SC Conway Police officers are looking for a missing 10-year-old girl who was last seen at a home in Conway at about 7 p.m. Sunday night. Iaynna Kerria Johnson, of Conway, was last seen at a home on 1506 6th Avenue, according to a news release from Conway Police.

