Conway man completes coast to coast journey Thursday at Second Avenue Pier

Marshall Hardee of Conway completed a coast to coast journey today at Second Avenue Pier in Myrtle Beach. Hardee, age 22, ran 2,727 miles from Oceanside, CA to Myrtle Beach in 135 days pushing camping gear in a cart and sleeping on the roadside.

