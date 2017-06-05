Conway High School football coach arrested, charged with assault
CONWAY, SC David "Chuck" Jordan, head football coach at Conway High School, who also serves as an administrative assistant, was arrested by Conway police Thursday morning. He is on paid administrative leave due to an incident at the school, according to district officials.
