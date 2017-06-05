Conway city councilman arrested for DUI
CONWAY William Goldfinch, IV, a 35-year-old Conway city councilman, was arrested early Sunday morning by the S.C. Highway Patrol for driving under the influence. The charge is a first offense, and is listed at the Georgetown County Detention Center where he was booked after his 3 a.m. arrested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mental health care
|Wed
|Newby
|1
|Myrtle Beach 75 Pictures for 75 Years Video (Jul '13)
|Wed
|saltwater baby
|20
|"They're Heeeeeeeeeer." Lock up
|Jun 4
|Op y
|3
|Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16)
|Jun 2
|Anonymous
|9
|Hells angels and the local biker sheep clubs ar... (Dec '09)
|Jun 2
|SIN
|4
|Sharks
|Jun 1
|JAWS2017
|2
|Rebecca McClelland
|Jun 1
|RMcClelland
|53
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC