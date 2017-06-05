Conway city councilman arrested for DUI

Conway city councilman arrested for DUI

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

CONWAY William Goldfinch, IV, a 35-year-old Conway city councilman, was arrested early Sunday morning by the S.C. Highway Patrol for driving under the influence. The charge is a first offense, and is listed at the Georgetown County Detention Center where he was booked after his 3 a.m. arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mental health care Wed Newby 1
Myrtle Beach 75 Pictures for 75 Years Video (Jul '13) Wed saltwater baby 20
"They're Heeeeeeeeeer." Lock up Jun 4 Op y 3
Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16) Jun 2 Anonymous 9
Hells angels and the local biker sheep clubs ar... (Dec '09) Jun 2 SIN 4
Sharks Jun 1 JAWS2017 2
Rebecca McClelland Jun 1 RMcClelland 53
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Horry County was issued at June 08 at 4:39AM EDT

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,365 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC