CCU students learn about internationa...

CCU students learn about international real estate in London

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WMBF

Pictured with the CCU students is Peter Bolton King, who is the institution's global property standards director. CONWAY, SC A group of Coastal Carolina students known as the Wall Fellows, of the E. Craig Wall Sr. College of Business, recently visited the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors headquarters in London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16) Fri Anonymous 9
Hells angels and the local biker sheep clubs ar... (Dec '09) Jun 2 SIN 4
Sharks Jun 1 JAWS2017 2
Rebecca McClelland Jun 1 RMcClelland 53
black bike week May 31 Port1517 2
"They're Heeeeeeeeeer." Lock up May 31 Port1517 2
Myrtle Beach May 31 Port1517 3
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,232 • Total comments across all topics: 281,517,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC