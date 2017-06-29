CCU student caught on campus with marijuana in car, some apparently sent by mail
CONWAY, SC A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested Tuesday after police stopped his vehicle and found over 94 grams of marijuana, some of which appeared to have been mailed to him, according to a CCU Police report. Ahmar Johan Frye, 19, from Orangeburg, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday on charges of disregarding a stop sign, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacturing/possession of a scheduled drug, and possession with intent to distribute drugs, according to jail records.
