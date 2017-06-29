CCU student caught on campus with mar...

CCU student caught on campus with marijuana in car, some apparently sent by mail

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

CONWAY, SC A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested Tuesday after police stopped his vehicle and found over 94 grams of marijuana, some of which appeared to have been mailed to him, according to a CCU Police report. Ahmar Johan Frye, 19, from Orangeburg, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday on charges of disregarding a stop sign, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacturing/possession of a scheduled drug, and possession with intent to distribute drugs, according to jail records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
two girls fall from hotel 5 hr Sweetthang 10
Travis Dean. Heroin Help Needed 7 hr junkiescum 1
ocean blvd shooting 9 hr East Coast Riders 35
people from ohio (Sep '16) Tue Big B 19
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Tue Big B 12
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) Jun 23 Moose Knuckle 39
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) Jun 20 Luther 63
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,676 • Total comments across all topics: 282,115,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC