CCU campus dining service to hold career fair
The campus food dining service at Coastal Carolina University, Aramark, will hold a career fair July 10. CONWAY, SC The campus food dining service at Coastal Carolina University, Aramark, will hold a career fair July 10. According to a news release, Aramark is hiring, with more than 70 open positions at its on-campus locations. The positions start at nine dollars an hour or higher and are mostly part-time on nights and weekends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ocean blvd shooting
|Fri
|butch
|37
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|Fri
|LocalDudeJoe
|28
|Jonathan Harbor HOA? (Oct '15)
|Fri
|Ben
|3
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Fri
|Not-so-nice-am-i
|13
|two girls fall from hotel
|Jun 29
|Sweetthang
|10
|Travis Dean. Heroin Help Needed
|Jun 29
|junkiescum
|1
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Jun 27
|Big B
|19
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC