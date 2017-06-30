CCU campus dining service to hold career fair

The campus food dining service at Coastal Carolina University, Aramark, will hold a career fair July 10. CONWAY, SC The campus food dining service at Coastal Carolina University, Aramark, will hold a career fair July 10. According to a news release, Aramark is hiring, with more than 70 open positions at its on-campus locations. The positions start at nine dollars an hour or higher and are mostly part-time on nights and weekends.

