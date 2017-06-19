Cab driver shooting suspect remains at large

Ocean Boulevard was relatively quiet in the early hours of Saturday, June 24, 2017, as the strip crawled with law enforcement on the first weekend after Myrtle Beach's highest-profile shooting in recent memory. Local crews responded to a kite boarder in distress in the ocean off of Myrtle Beach State Park Friday afternoon, after a call was made by Myrtle Beach local Marcus Poe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.