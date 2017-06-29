Bond hearings continued, but trial date looms in Zach Malinowski disappearance case
Javon Dion Gibbs, 22, and Christopher Anfony Brown, 23, were arrested on Dec. 5, 2014, in connection with the disappearance of Malinowski, who was last seen in August 2013. They were released on bond for the charges in June 2015 and were arrested again for two other separate shooting incidents in the months that followed.
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jonathan Harbor HOA? (Oct '15)
|18 min
|Ben
|3
|ocean blvd shooting
|3 hr
|Tigermk6
|36
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|7 hr
|Not-so-nice-am-i
|13
|two girls fall from hotel
|21 hr
|Sweetthang
|10
|Travis Dean. Heroin Help Needed
|Thu
|junkiescum
|1
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Jun 27
|Big B
|19
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Jun 23
|Moose Knuckle
|39
