Boaters find human skull in Waccamaw River near Conway Saturday
HORRY COUNTY, SC Boaters found a human skull on a bank off of the Waccamaw River in the Conway area on Saturday, according to Horry County Police. At about 12:19 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to Old Reaves Ferry Boat Landing off Bear Bluff Drive after the boaters found the human remains in the water, states a news release and police report from HCPD.
