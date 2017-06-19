A new train car arrives on the tracks of Myrtle Beacha s historic depot
The historic Myrtle Beach Train Depot hasn't welcomed arrivals for decades, but on Friday, a new car landed on the tracks. The 53-foot boxcar was purchased for $10,000 by the City of Myrtle Beach to expand meeting space at the depot, which has become one of the most popular places for meetings, parties and wedding receptions.
