A new train car arrives on the tracks of Myrtle Beacha s historic depot

Friday Jun 16

The historic Myrtle Beach Train Depot hasn't welcomed arrivals for decades, but on Friday, a new car landed on the tracks. The 53-foot boxcar was purchased for $10,000 by the City of Myrtle Beach to expand meeting space at the depot, which has become one of the most popular places for meetings, parties and wedding receptions.

Conway, SC

