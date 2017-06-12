a Aqua Park,a Hipster beach water sli...

a Aqua Park,a Hipster beach water slide open for summer | Best Bets

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Try walking on water at the newly opened "Aqua Park," spanning an acre at Shark Wake Park, at North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex, at S.C. 90 and Robert Edge Parkway - for individuals ages 7 and older, at least 45 inches tall, and good swimmers - with capacity for 120 people per hour. Reservations and other park options at 843-399-9253 or sharkwakepark.com/aqua-park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
brown boy dog food (Mar '15) Tue Mbviz 27
Resort Help, Please! Tue ANAN96 1
gay teens (Jun '13) Jun 12 Horny 50
Mental health care Jun 9 Newby 1
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Jun 8 gonzo 10
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) Jun 8 Mario Mora 62
News Four people charged in 2008 Loris murder (Apr '11) Jun 8 Good friend 144
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Conway, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,498 • Total comments across all topics: 281,780,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC