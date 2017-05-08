Traffic Alert: Highway 501 crash causes lane closure
A crash on US 501 southbound at US 701 near Conway caused the left lane to be closed to traffic Sunday. A crash on US 501 southbound at US 701 near Conway caused the left lane to be closed to traffic Sunday.
