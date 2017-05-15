Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries bl...

Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries blocks portion of westbound S.C. 22 near Conway

8 hrs ago

CONWAY, SC A collision with injuries has blocked the westbound side of S.C. 22 between mile markers nine and 11, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Details were limited regarding the types of injuries as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Conway Discussions

Conway, SC

