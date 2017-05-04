Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 8

"Blooms" group exhibit - with works by Louis Aliotta, Roseann Bellinger, Brenda Butka, Karen Casciani, Kim Clayton, Ruth Cox, Karen Day-Vath, Sterling Edwards, Mark Hilliard, Gene Horne, Sue Marion, Beverly Offitt, Ardie Praetorius, Micheline Sansregret, Pat Smelkoff, Joyce Volmer, Celia Wester, gallery owner Ginny Lassiter, and the Ramona Batsford Bendin - through June 3 at Sunset River Marketplace, 10283 Beach Drive S.W. , Calabash, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. 910-575-5999 or www.sunsetrivermarketplace.com .

