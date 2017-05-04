Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 7

Timothy Hunter, from Horry County Schools' Academy for the Arts, Science and Technology, stands by his oil painting, "Girl with Two Pearl Earrings," judged best in show in the Horry-Georgetown High Schools' 18th annual Juried Exhibition, among 80 works through May 21 at Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon P. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. The site's open 1-4 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, for free.

