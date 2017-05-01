Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area...

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 3

This photo shows a poster for the movie "Sold," for which the North Myrtle Beach Woman's Club invites the public to a screening, 6:30-8:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Carmike 12, at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. Based on a bestselling novel by Patricia McCormick, and inspired by true accounts, the movie covers human trafficking, following a young girl from a rural village in Nepal to India.

