Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area...

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 14

Saturday

"Flashback Cinema" plays at 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays, with "The Sound of Music," from 1965, on May 14 and 17; "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" ; "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" ; "The Princess Bride" ; and "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" . Details 843-282-0550 or www.flashbackcinema.net .

Conway, SC

