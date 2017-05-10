Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 14
"Flashback Cinema" plays at 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays, with "The Sound of Music," from 1965, on May 14 and 17; "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" ; "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" ; "The Princess Bride" ; and "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" . Details 843-282-0550 or www.flashbackcinema.net .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|scam artists in myrtle beach
|2 hr
|timeshare scammers
|1
|Rebecca McClelland
|15 hr
|decent guy
|21
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|16 hr
|Your_friendlyneig...
|9
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Sat
|Niceone
|37
|Brenda brisbin (Oct '13)
|May 12
|Justice
|6
|"World"s Worst Hamburger"
|May 11
|George Jetson
|1
|Suit accuses lender of harassment (Feb '07)
|May 8
|lloydjv
|69
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC