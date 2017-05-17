Teen dies hours after traffic accident on SC-22 Tuesday afternoon
First responders are on the scene of a crash with injuries on S.C. 22 near Conway. CONWAY, SC A 19-year-old woman died Wednesday morning, hours after she was involved in a traffic accident on Highway 22 at mile marker 10 near Conway Tuesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rebecca McClelland
|9 hr
|Anonymous
|27
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|9 hr
|Amy Beach Bunny
|37
|scam artists in myrtle beach
|Mon
|duh
|2
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|May 14
|Your_friendlyneig...
|9
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|May 13
|Niceone
|37
|Brenda brisbin (Oct '13)
|May 12
|Justice
|6
|"World"s Worst Hamburger"
|May 11
|George Jetson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC