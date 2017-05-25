Show premieres, return of concert series cued up | Best Bets

Buy tickets at 843-913-4000, 800-843-6779 or www.thecarolinaopry.com. The Wagsters - a married couple, Brandon and Hannah Lynne Wagster - will have a trunkload of tricks and illusions in their debut of "Pure Magic" at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Calvin Gilmore Theater - also home of "The Carolina Opry," "Time Warp" and "Thunder and Light, Starring All That!" - on the north tip of U.S. 17 Business in Myrtle Beach.

