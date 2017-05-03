Report: Drunk man fires handgun at family playing with dogs in yard

An Horry County man is behind bars, charged with attempted murder, after shooting at a family outside their home in the Conway area Tuesday night. According to a police report, 50 year-old Auburn Chestnut shot at his neighbors across the street from his home at about 8 p.m. The report states Chestnut said "Let's get loud mother [expletive]," then fired rounds from a .45-caliber handgun while a woman was outside with her children, the youngest a 10-year-old boy, as they played with their dogs on the front lawn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.